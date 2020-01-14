Billie Eilish Confirmed to Sing ‘James Bond: No Time to Die’ Theme Song

After much speculation, Billie Eilish will officially perform the No Time To Die title song, making her the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song at 18 years old. The film announced the news on social media Tuesday morning to a strong reaction from both Eilish and James Bond fans.

Eilish’s involvement in the film had been rumored after unconfirmed reports surfaced this week, with Eilish cryptically posting a gallery of female Bond actresses — including Eva Green, Halle Berry and Lea Seydoux — to her Instagram Story.

Eilish, who wrote the title song with her brother Finneas O’Connell, will join Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, who will compose the score for the film.

Billie has written and will perform the theme song for the 25th James Bond film, #NoTimeToDie @007 pic.twitter.com/BrxqLM6ED6 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 14, 2020

Eilish retweeted the film’s announcement and also shared her own on both Twitter and Instagram.

“‘No Time To Die’ JAMES BOND. AND I AM SINGING THE THEME SONG. WHAAT,” Eilish captioned her Instagram post alongside several shocked-looking emojis.

“NOOOOOO WAAAAAYYYY,” one fan commented on her Instagram page.

“Makes perfect sense, congrats my g,” wrote British rapper Stormzy.

“The names Eilish.. Billie Eilish,” someone else said.

Last month, the first trailer for No Time To Die was released, giving fans their first extended peek into the head-to-head drama between Daniel Craig and Rami Malek. The movie finds Bond having left active service and living a quiet life in Jamaica when his retirement is interrupted by his friend, CIA officer Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). Leiter asks Bond to help him find a missing scientist, who was mysteriously abducted. On his mission, Bond will reportedly face “a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

No Time To Die will feature Craig’s fifth and final performance as the super spy and will bring back other past characters played by Wright, Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) and Seydoux (Dr. Madeleine Swann).

Notable newcomers to the franchise include Malek (as the villain, Safin), Ana de Armas, Lashanah Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen.

The 25th installment in the Bond franchise was written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scot Z. Burns and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with help from Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective), who is the director as well.

No Time To Die will premiere in theaters on April 10 in the U.S. and on April 2 in the U.K.