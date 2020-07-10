Bill Murray Reacts to 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Teaser With Mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men

✖

Bill Murray caught his first glimpse of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife mini stay-puft marshmallow men and it looks like he's giddy about it. The star reacted to the trailer in a video with Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman. "That's funny. I'd never seen any of that," Murray told Reitman. "That looks good. That's got the feel, doesn't it?"

The brief clip shows Paul Rudd, who plays a schoolteacher in the franchise's upcoming installment, whose trip to the local supermarket is interrupted by a group of playful mini-puft marshmallows that start causing havoc through the store, turning themselves into smores in the middle of the aisles. The characters serve as an homage to the original gigantic puffy marshmallow from the original Ghostbusters film.

Almost 40 years after the original film debuted, Reitman's son Jason stepped up to direct the next chapter in the series. The new film follows a young mother (Carrie Coon) and her two children (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) who move to a small town where they quickly realize their connection to the original ghostbusters gang and the legacy passed down to them by their grandfather.

Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, and Ernie Hudson will reprise their roles in the upcoming movie. Hudson recently teased how great the film is. "Yes, the smile in this picture is genuine. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is so good, that I was speechless!” he tweeted, along with a picture of him and Jason Reitman outside of a movie theater. On working with Reitman's son, Hudson told Popculture.com "Jason is just a very, very intuitive, and just a sweet guy. I can't imagine anybody not liking Jason […] I still see him as a little kid too and he's not a little kid. But in my mind, he's still. He's very, very — sweet just keeps coming to mind. Whereas, Ivan, we were, back in the day getting things done. [He] just communicates in a very different way and I don't think of Ivan as sweet. I mean, we're friends, but sweet wouldn't be the word I'd acquire," he laughed. "So, it's just, every director is different in how they get the job done. But I want to hug Jason, and Ivan, we would shake hands. So just different people." Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled for a Nov. 11 theatrical release.