‘Avatar 2’ Unveils First Look at New Cast Members

Audiences are ready to head back to the planet of Pandora, and it looks like a whole slew of young cast members are taking the trip as well. The first cast photo from the upcoming Avatar sequels has been revealed, showing the next generation of characters for the first time.

In addition to exclusively releasing the photo this week, EW also unveiled what characters these young kids will play, as well as what kind of role they will have in the franchise.

According to the report, some of the kids will be playing the children of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), who have clearly stayed together since the last film. The other young actors pictured will play children from the Metkayina, another Na’vi clan from the oceanic reefs of Pandora. They’re led by new character Tonowari (Cliff Curtis).

All of these kids, except for one, will look much different in the films, after the CGI is added to make them appear as the Na’vi. Jack Champion (seated) will be playing a character named Javier “Spider” Socorro, who was born at the Hell’s Gate military complex.

These children are poised to take on a heavy role in the franchise, as executive producer Jon Landau said that there will be a youthful shift in the sequels.

“We never had this youthful element before, and that brings a different kind of energy to the film,” Landau said. “They represent the future generation of Pandora and play a very significant role – not just in this movie but throughout all the movies.”

The first of four Avatar sequels is set to debut on December 18, 2020.