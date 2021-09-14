‘Atypical’ Star Keir Gilchrist’s Followup Project Gets a Release Date

Atypical fans will not have to wait much longer to see star Keir Gilchrist back in action. The London-born actor’s latest project, the movie An Intrusion, has found a North American distributor and a release date. Gilchrist, 28, is best known for starring as Sam Gardner, a teenager on the autism spectrum, in Atypical. Netflix released the comedy’s fourth and final season in July.

An Intrusion is a home invasion thriller about a man followed by a violent stalker. During an investigation, the man comes to realize that his family may be in danger and the situation is tied to his dark secrets. The cast also features Keir Gilchrist, Scout Taylor-Compton, Billy Boyd, Sam Logan Khaleghi, Michael Emery, and Dustin Prince. It was directed by Nicholas Holland for Diamond Dead Media, SLK Media Group, and Laugh Cry Productions, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gravitas Ventures picked up distribution rights to the film. The company plans to give the film new media and festival premieres in October before it opens in theaters on Thanksgiving weekend in November. An Intrusion will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD the same day it hits theaters. “Collaborating with some of my favorite actors in modern film and sweating side by side with this cast and crew as they worked tirelessly through literal rain, ice storms, and every production hurdle imaginable to complete this film is one of the most humbling experiences of my life,” Holland said in a statement to THR.

Gilchrist has been busy acting since 2003, appearing in episodes of Queer as Folk, The Winner, Life with Derek, and United States of Tara. His film credits include It’s Kind of a Funny Story, It Follows, The Good Neighbor, and The Stanford Prison Experiment. He starred in all four seasons of Atypical as Sam, an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum. The show also starred Michael Rapaport, Amy Okuda, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Despite earning critical acclaim, Atypical‘s only major awards recognition came in 2018 when it was nominated for a Peabody Award. “I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a season four of Atypical creator Robia Rashid said in a statement when the show was canceled. “And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story. “Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It’s my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”