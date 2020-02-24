Netflix Fans Outraged After ‘Atypical’ Canceled Following Season 4

Atypical fans were sent reeling Monday when Netflix announced the original series would be coming to an end with a fourth and final season premiering in 2021.

“Join Sam on one last expedition. Atypical will return for a fourth and final season,” the streaming network announced alongside a video of clips from the previous three seasons. “They’ve brought you laughs, tears, hugs and homies. Now see how the story concludes. Atypical. The final season.”

Fans of the series, which follows 19-year-old Sam, who is on the autism spectrum, immediately had a lot of feelings about the final season. Keep scrolling to see their reaction to the big news and read all we know about the end of Atypical.

Frustrated

Many of the Atypical fans online were frustrated that the series would be coming to an end, despite having plenty of enthusiastic fans behind it.

Another great show who deserves more seasons… Why should we bother getting attached to new characters if you’re not willing to tell their stories fully 🙄#renewannewithane — Jane E (@JaneAnne_E) February 24, 2020

WHY A FINAL SEASON??? It deserves more!!! 😭 — Lucía ☁️”aura y quimera fan” (@LuciaGranger19) February 24, 2020

Thankful

Others were simply thankful that the series would have a chance to wrap up instead of just being cancelled with no closure for viewers.

YEYYYYYYASS SO HAPPY!! Especially for hardcore Atypical fans! I know y’all were thinking it would be cancelled for a minute there so this news is probably very relieving !!!

– love, a mourning anne with an e fan 😭#renewannewithane — neena (@abelunsolved) February 24, 2020

At least we get a final season unlike Runaways. No closure. Open ended. — Marbs (@MarbsTravels) February 24, 2020

Emotional

Many of the show’s die hard fans were still processing the news emotionally, and let their feelings be known on Twitter.

you tryna make me cry in class? — Luke Rooker (@LukeRooker1) February 24, 2020

Plans for the final season

Still others had some demands for a happy ending for their favorite characters they made sure the streaming service would see.

MAKE EVAN HAPPY OR ILL SUE YOU — cande (@milliepromises) February 24, 2020

End on a good note please and thank youuu — Stephanie K (@irrelevantsteph) February 24, 2020

Anne With an E

Coming off of the November announcement that another Netflix original series, Anne With an E, was canceled abruptly after its third season, plenty of fans of that series took to the Atypical announcement’s replies to try and lobby for a proper ending for Anne With an E.

alright now give Anne with an E a forth season as well, thank you. pic.twitter.com/L7aG1H751w — ℬℯ𝓃𝓃𝓎 🖤 (@luvshirber) February 24, 2020

you know who else deserves a fourth season ? pic.twitter.com/h3USDrMEgr — cait 🐍 (@UnderCasWings) February 24, 2020

What do we know about the final season?

Premiering in 2021, Atypical‘s final season will consist of 10 half-hour episodes, with stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Michael Rapaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Nik Dodani, Jenna Boyd, Amy Okuda, Graham Rogers and Fivel Stewart all returning.

“I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a season four of ‘Atypical,” series creator, writer and executive producer Robia Rashid said in a statement, via The Wrap. “And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story.”

“Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show,” Rashid continued. “Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It’s my hope that the legacy of ‘Atypical’ is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”

Watch the full announcement

Watch Netflix’s full emotional announcement here and let us know in the comment section what your favorite Atypical moment is!

Join Sam on one last expedition.



Atypical will return for a fourth and final season. 🐧 pic.twitter.com/0IfN0fEIUG — Netflix US (@netflix) February 24, 2020

