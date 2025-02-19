‘Arrested Development’ Star Alia Shawkat Lands New Movie Role

Alia Shawkat will be making us all laugh on the big screen once again. Shawkat has been cast opposite Kristen Stewart for new comedy-drama The Wrong Girls, written and directed by Stewart’s fiancée Dylan Meyer. The movie will also star Seth Rogen, Kumail Nanjiani, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tony Hale.

The film shows best friends Frankie (Stewart) and Molly (Shawkat) “living paycheck to paycheck, only to see a case of mistaken identity throw their lives into chaos.” Neon, the distribution and production company known for movies like Parasite, Anatomy of a Fall, and the currently Oscar-nominated Anora, will release the film.

This is Meyer’s major directorial debut, after she wrote, directed and co-produced a 2019 short film called Rock Bottom. Beloved indie Pennsylvania rock band Mannequin Pussy will have a live performance somewhere in the movie, according to producers of the film.

Shawkat is best known for her role as Maeby Fünke in FOX’s legendary sitcom Arrested Development. She was most recently seen in Zoë Kravitz’s 2024 horror thriller Blink Twice, as well as a guest role this year in Apple TV’s new most-watched series, Severance. Stewart, of Twilight fame, was last seen in A24’s romantic thriller-horror Love Lies Bleeding. She began dating Meyer in 2019 and was engaged to her in 2021, and said last year that she has a desire to be a mother.