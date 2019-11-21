Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat Are ‘Just Friends’ Despite Dating Rumors

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat have been seen out together on a number of occasions but despite fan speculation that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor may be in a new relationship, once source is saying the two Hollywood stars are nothing more than just friends. Recently, Pitt and Shawkat were spotted together at an art gallery in Los Angeles where photos were taken of the two enjoying conversation with other people, including the artist behind the work.

“Brad is not dating Alia. They are just friends,” a source told Us Weekly. The two were also seen last month together at Mike Birbiglia’s comedy show. Pitt, who is still in the midst of a divorce from ex Angelina Jolie, but became legally single in April. The two spent 12 years together but made things official when they got married in August 2014, and also share six kids together: Maddox, 18; Pax, 15; Zahara, 14; Shiloh, 13, and the twins who are 11 years old, Knox and Vivienne.

Since their split, Pitt has been seen with a few different women, but nothing serious has come of it thus far. “He’s been dating — very, very casually,” another source told the outlet, adding that he’s spending “as much time with the kids as possible.”

This did take a turn between the actor and his eldest son Maddox though and the two haven’t been able to make it on the same page ever since. Things became strained in 2016 when an alleged argument took place on a private jet the family was on when traveling to L.A. Now, the 18-year-old is currently in South Korea attending a college there.

As for Jolie, the actress isn’t opposed to finding new love according to a third party insider.

“She isn’t closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it’s not her main priority,” they said. “She’s all about focusing on the kids, her job, and cleaning up her messy divorce.”

The source noted that the actress has “been on a few dates,” but “nothing serious” has come from them. Someone else tied to the Maleficent actress said, “She will never get married again,” and “felt that Brad pressured her into getting married,and it was something that she never wanted to do.”

As for their divorce, the source added that Jolie has “a lot of resentment toward Brad. She wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children’s lives upside down.”