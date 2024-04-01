Kristen Stewart Takes Major Step Towards Becoming a Mom

Kristen Stewart is taking some big steps to prepare for possible motherhood. In a recent interview on Amanda Hirsch's podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, the Twilight staple, who is engaged to fiancée Dylan Meyer, shared that they are preparing in the event they want to be parents.

"We've done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff," Stewart said. "So if we want to, we can."

The couple have been together since 2019. It's not the first time she's spoken about her desire to become a mother. In a recent profile with Rolling Stone, she shared that she and Meyer have were in talks of having children, and that she "really want[s] that to happen," noting, "I'm not scared of being pregnant. I'm not scared of having a kid. But I'm so f—ing scared of childbirth, it's crazy."

This is Stewart's most publicized romance since the end of her relationship with her Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson. The two split after Stewart was seen kissing Rupert Sanders, her Snow White and the Huntsman director.

"I've actually never been able to say what happened because I was so self-conscious about seeming like an attention-seeker," she told Howard Stern of her and Pattinson's on-off relationship. "We were together for years, that was my first [love]. I was super in love with my high school boyfriend. Super f—ing in love with him, but me and Rob were a little older and it was just 'gu gung.' He's the best."

Photos of her kissing Sanders surfaced in 2012. At the time, Sanders, a father of two, was married to Liberty Ross. They divorced in 2014. Pattinson and Stewart reportedly broke up not long after the pics were released and got back together before ending things for good. "I did not f— him," she told Stern of Sanders, adding that she understands that when "you make out with a dude in public, it definitely looks like you did [have sex]."