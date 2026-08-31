Anne Hathaway Joins Tom Cruise in Sequel to One of His Iconic Movies

Anne Hathaway is officially joining Tom Cruise for the sequel to his iconic 1990 racing film, Days of Thunder.

In a post on his social media accounts, Cruise shared a photo of himself and Hathaway posing beside a race car with “Days of Thunder Summer 2028″ written on its side.

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“Days of Thunder. Summer 2028,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Days of Thunder. Summer 2028. pic.twitter.com/l7tWBQVONm — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 29, 2026

According to IMDb, Days of Thunder follows a young hot-shot stock car driver who got his chance to compete at the top level. The original film starred Cruise alongside his now ex, Nicole Kidman.

Kidman and Cruise met on the set of the film and married the same year it was released. Although they were known as a Hollywood powerhouse couple throughout the ’90s, the duo ended their marriage in 2001.

It hasn’t been reported whether Kidman is involved in the Days of Thunder sequel as well.

Others who starred in the original film were Robert Duvall, Cary Elwes, Randy Quaid, and Michael Rooker.

Jonathan Levine, who previously directed Warm Bodies, Snatched, and The Night Before, was recently tapped to direct the upcoming sequel. No further details, including the official release date, have been revealed yet.

The Days of Thunder sequel news comes just four years after Cruise reprised his role in the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The film grossed $1.496 billion worldwide.