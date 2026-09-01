TLC Star Announces Engagement Days After Hard Launching Relationship

Just after hard launching her new relationship, My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore announced she’s now engaged to Jake Beaudoin.

While speaking to PEOPLE last month, Thore stated that Beaudoin has “officially graduated from boyfriend to fiancé.”

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“We’re getting married,” she declared. “And we couldn’t be happier.”

Although she was “completely surprised” by the proposal, Thore said the surprise “made the moment even more special.”

“It was truly perfect,” she continued. “The ring is absolutely beautiful, and there’s a special story behind it that means so much to us. We’re thrilled to start this next chapter and build our future together as husband and wife.”

The engagement news broke less than a week after Thore publicly confirmed she and Beaudoin were in a relationship. She shared in an Instagram post on August 15 photos of her and Beaudoin posing for pictures alongside the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

She captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

Prior to the hard launch post, Thore had shared only a few photos of Beaudoin, but never showed his face.

The TLC star spent the past year sharing her journey to motherhood with the public. During season 13 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, she was seen searching for a sperm donor and undergoing artificial insemination.

She was previously engaged to Chase Severino, who proposed to her during a trip to Paris in 2019. However, the couple ended things less than a year later after Thorne found out that Severino was expecting a child with another woman.