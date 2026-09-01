‘The Odyssey’ Production Allegedly Damaged Viking Ship and Didn’t Pay to Cover It

The production team of The Odyssey has been accused of damaging a Viking ship, and Universal Pictures is refusing to pay for the repairs.

According to TMZ, the Swedish non-profit Värmland Vikingaleden Association claimed it had rented out its ship, the Glad av Gillberga, to production giant Universal Pictures for the epic film directed by Christopher Nolan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the organization’s chairman, Peter Olausson, claimed that the studio refused to pay the full rental bill, including wear-and-tear costs.

Olausson said Universal has paid only the rental fee, despite allegedly causing $6,000 in repair costs. Although he hopes the lack of extra payment was overlooked, he hasn’t heard back from Universal, even after sending multiple emails about the situation.

Meanwhile, Universal Pictures addressed the situation, telling TMZ, “Our records show that all invoices relating to the Glad av Gillberga were paid in full, including repairs. The studio and the production have contacted the association to clear up any misunderstanding.”

The Odyssey hit theaters on July 17, securing $123.5 million during its opening weekend. Despite its success, Polymarket polls indicated that the film was not predicted to be the highest-grossing movie in 2026.

The film follows Odysseus on a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca following the Trojan War. During the journey, he encounters creatures such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and Calypso.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Travis Scott and Zendaya.