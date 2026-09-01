Leslie Parrish, Classic TV and Movie Actress, Dead at 90

Leslie Parrish, a classic TV and film actress, has died at the age of 90.

Erica Berdan, a daughter of the actress’s second husband, Jonathan Livingston Seagull author Richard Bach, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Berdan revealed that Parrish had actually died on November 14, 2025.

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Born on March 18, 1935, as Marjorie Hellen, Parrish went into acting in 1955. She is best known for her roles in The Manchurian Candidate, The Giant Spider Invasion, Batman, and Star Trek: Who Mourns for Adonais?

She also played opposite Peter Beck in the episode “A Bounty on the Barkley” of The Big Valley.

Other shows Parrish appeared in were Adam-12, Good Morning World, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and The Wild Wild West.

During her acting career, Parrish founded Speaks and Talent Organized for PEACE (STOP), an anti-war organization that trained speakers to engage the public. She was also a member of the Jeannette Rankin Brigade, a group of women who fought against the Vietnam War. The group also fought for civil rights.

“An actress deals in emotions and therefore should be aware of the anguish and suffering going on around her,” Parrish once said about her being involved in politics.

Her final film was Crash in 1977, and her last TV role was in a 1978 episode of Police Story.

Parrish was married twice. She married her first husband, songwriter Ric Marlow, in 1955. They divorced in 1961. She went on to marry her second husband, Bach, in 1981. The marriage ended in 1999.