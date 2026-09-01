Star of CBS Crime Show Dies Following Leukemia Diagnosis: Scott Hylands Was 83

Scott Hylands, an actor best known for his role on the CBS crime show Night Heat, has passed away. He was 83 years old.

In a , Scott’s son, Luke, confirmed the news, stating that the late Canadian actor died on July 29.

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“I am heartbroken to share the news that my Dad Scott has passed away Wednesday night,” he wrote in a July 31 post. “Myself and my family are still trying to process this horrible loss. Thank you for understanding.”

Luke further shared, “There simply are not enough words I can say about you right now. You are my forever hero and my best friend. Always and forever.”

Scott’s death comes less than five years after a GoFundMe was launched for him following his Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) diagnosis.

The fundraising efforts were led by the actor’s wife. It was revealed that Scott was diagnosed with cancer shortly after his daughter’s wedding. The GoFundMe funds were to help pay for the medication, Venclexta, which was part of Scott’s chemotherapy treatment.

Despite being in remission, Scott died from complications of the disease.

Along with Night Heat, Scott appeared in other TV shows, including Wonder Woman, Hart to Hart, To Catch a Killer, The Outer Limits, The X-Files, and Supernatural.

His final TV role was Wyatt Earp in Wynonna Earp.