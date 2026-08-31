2000s Country Singer Slams Peers Who Secretly Use Auto-Tune: ‘That’s Bull Crap’

Refusing to hold back his true thoughts, 2000s country singer Joe Nichols criticized fellow music artists who secretly use AutoTune.

During a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights, Nichols spoke out about the use of AutoTune.

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“I’ve heard artists say this: ‘I don’t use any AI; I don’t use Suno.’ Bull crap!” he declared. “I’m telling you I’ve seen singers give interviews where they’re like, ‘I don’t do that,’ and I’m telling you for a fact, lie! They’re lying through their teeth.”

However, Nichols said he would use Suno, an AI music app, but with caution. He said that AI provides a “mirror” to “see if I’m looking at it the way I think other people would look at it.”

Nichols noted he would consider using Suno for a bluegrass song. But then he noted, “I don’t go any further than that with Suno. I don’t want it building anything for me. I want it to tell me where my blind spots are.”

When asked about artists using AutoTune during live performances, Nichols said, “Here’s the thing about AutoTune that drives me crazy. We have developed a generation of singers that sing like AutoTune. The nasally pinch in their vocal … everything sounds pinched.”

The country artist further explained that he has witnessed other singers performing live and sounding good, only to find out they were using AutoTune.

“It drives me insane,” he added. “The one time that you can be honest and authentic. This does not save time. This just makes you look like you’re perfect, and that’s bull crap. If you’re not good enough to come out here and do it [for] 90 minutes, then you’re not good enough. Get better. What’s wrong with that?”