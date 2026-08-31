‘Alaskan Bush People’ Family Member Says Harasser Is Making ‘Bizarre and Strange Claims’ About Him Online

Alaskan Bush People star Solomon “Bear” Brown has been granted a temporary restraining order against a harasser who has been making “bizarre and strange” claims about him online.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly last month, Brown claimed the alleged stalking occurred just weeks after his brother Matt’s suicide.

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“My eldest brother Matt recently ended his life,” Brown stated in the court documents. “A witness reported seeing Matt‘s body floating down the Okanogan River; however, the volunteer search and rescue organization was unable to locate him.”

Brown further claimed that a man who was part of the private search and rescue group had located his brother’s body. However, he said he did not know the individual, but said the man “vaguely claims to have been a very close friend” of his brother.

“[He] has since the search incessantly attacked me online,” Brown continued. “Including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.”

Brown then requested a court hearing to be scheduled for a full protection order against the man.

“The incessant — and increasingly unhinged — attacks are extremely concerning. He has posted dozens of videos on social media, spewing hate, and vitriol against my family,” Brown noted. “In particular, he has targeted me repeatedly, making all manner of bizarre and strange claims, including that I sent people to harass his family – even though I do not even know this individual – and publicly defaming me by bizarrely claiming that I was responsible for the Palmer Fire in 2020.”

Acknowledging his fame from Alaskan Bush People, Brown said he has become a recognizable figure thanks to the show. Unfortunately, he is often subjected to unwarranted criticism because of his stardom.

“The best way to handle it is usually to ignore it, which is what I try to do,” he pointed out. “However, I am afraid that [his] behavior has become too erratic and dangerous to ignore.”

Brown asked the court to include his ex-wife, Raiven, as well as his mother, Amora, brothers Noah, Josh, and Gabriel, and sisters Snowbird and Rain, in the protection order.

He further requested that the court order the man to stop posting, publishing, sharing, or encouraging the disclosure of personally identifying information about him, his family members, or any other protected person.

As part of the temporary order, the man must remain at least 1,000 feet away from Brown and his family at all times. He is also to undergo court-ordered evaluations for both mental health and drug and alcohol and to surrender any and all firearms he owns.