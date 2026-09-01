‘American Idol’ Judge Hospitalized for Second Time This Year

Two months after he was rushed to a hospital after a performance, American Idol judge Lionel Richie is once again seeking medical attention.

Sources close to the music icon told TMZ that he is currently in a St. Louis ICU after performing in the city over the weekend. Richie reportedly checked himself in at a hospital following his Saturday night performance at The Muny in Forest Park.

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The insiders shared that Richie is being “cautious” about his health, and the doctors believe he was experiencing “possible slight dehydration.” He is notably hoping to be discharged on Tuesday.

TMZ further reported that witnesses at the performance saw Richie appearing to be struggling on stage. At one point, he asked his team to bring out a chair, and he sang his final song, “All Night Long,” while sitting down.

Richie was previously rushed to a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, following his show in June. He appeared to fall ill onstage during the performance, even telling the event’s attendees that he felt “dizzy” and “strange.” He ended up cutting the show short, and paramedics took him to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Richie later took to social media to thank his fans for their support. “Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. ❤️ I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you,” he wrote.

The music icon was scheduled to perform 26 shows through mid-August. Among the cities he performed in are New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. He will be returning to American Idol later this fall.