Kelly Clarkson Signs off From Her Talk Show After 7 Years

Kelly Clarkson is no longer a part of talk television.

After seven years and more than 1,000 episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC owned TV stations, the show ended after the final episode aired on Monday.

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The syndicated variety talk show first hit airwaves in September 2019 and received favorable reviews. Clarkson regularly interviewed celebrities and the show broadcast musical performances, including those by the show’s host.

Clarkson’s show was well-known for a popular segment, “Kellyoke,” that opened some episodes where the talk show’s band and Clarkson would perform cover songs. The songs performed would occasionally be audience requests.

It’s likely that the show would’ve continued had Clarkson wanted, but the “Because of You” singer announced in early winter 2026 that the seventh season of the show would be its last. Clarkson cited wanting to spend more time with her family as her reason for stepping away.

On Monday, Clarkson opened the final show by admitting to the audience, “It is a bittersweet day for all of us.”

Clarkson serenaded the audience a few last times throughout the show’s finale. In addition to a cover of “Golden,” from KPop Demon Hunters, Clarkson performed her new song, “I’d Be Lyin’,” and several of her past hits: “Sober,” “Since U Been Gone,” “Stronger” and “Piece by Piece.”

Throughout its run, The Kelly Clarkson Show earned more than two dozen Daytime Emmy Awards. Clarkson, who has three Grammy Awards, also took home four Daytime Emmys for her work on the show: Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host (2020 -2022) and Outstanding Talk Show Host (2023).

Before signing off for a final time, Clarkson’s two children were shown as a part of the audience prompting Clarkson to comment, “They’re a big reason I did this show. They’re also a big reason it’s time to say goodbye.”

Though fans will no longer see Clarkson, 44, on daytime talk, they’ll still be able to find her in primetime. Clarkson will return as a coach on NBC’s The Voice later this month.