2010s Sitcom Star Announces Pregnancy

Jillian Rose Reed, an actress best known for her role in the 2010s MTV sitcom Awkward, recently announced that she and her husband, Marty Shannon, are expecting their first child.

In a recent Instagram post, Reed shared the exciting news. “I have a secret to tell you,” she lip-synced. “All the girls know, Jeremiah knows, but you have to promise me you’re not going to say anything to any other guys, it’s not their business, but… I’m a mommy!”

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The actress then pulled out an ultrasound photo showing her and Shannon’s baby.

Shannon was seen in the background lip-syncing, “Mommy?… Mamacita!”

The couple then started dancing around.

Reed’s followers took to the post’s comment section to celebrate the exciting news.

“Holy s—!! Congrats!!!!” one follower wrote. “This is not awkward at all! 😂 twins?!!”

Reed replied, “Just one! ❤️”

Another follower declared, “Looooooooove iiiiiiiiiiiit!!!!!!!!! You’re gonna be the best mommy! And Marty the best Dada!!!!!”

The couple has been married since 2021. Reed previously spoke to PEOPLE about their wedding day, stating, “Our wedding is my actual dream come true. We’re out in the middle of the desert, and the theme is desert chic. Our guests have no idea what that means, and honestly, neither do we. But it’s a vibe for sure!”

“I actually designed my ring and my band a few years ago with my grandma,” Reed further shared while discussing wedding details. “She gifted me her diamond, and we were able to reset it together before she passed away in 2018. It’s so special to me, and if I didn’t have her diamond, I honestly don’t think I’d be wearing one. Marty has a gold band with some bling on it as well.”

Regarding her future with Shannon, Reed added, “I’m honestly just looking forward to spending my older years with the same person that has held my hand since my youth. I love so many things about him. I love how he is totally unapologetically himself. Yes, I love how he loves me, but what I find really cool about him is that he owns every part of himself.”



