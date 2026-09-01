Classic Dolly Parton Movie Just Hit Netflix

Less than a week after Dolly Parton suddenly passed away at the age of 80, the country music legend’s cult classic film 9 to 5 debuts on Netflix.

The movie, which hit theaters in 1980, is about three secretaries who take on their misogynistic boss after he denies one of them a job promotion while telling the office that he was having an affair with another. Parton starred in the film alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

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Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton act in a scene from the movie “9 to 5” which was released on December 19, 1980. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

She also released her iconic song “9 to 5” for the comedy and the subsequent TV series of the same name.

While speaking to Democracy Now, Fonda opened up about her longtime friend and co-star, Parton. “She meant love. She loved everyone,” the actress stated. “I was in deep hollows of Tennessee and Arkansas, where people lived in tarp paper shacks with no electricity or running water, and she would come in in her full regalia — I never saw her without full regalia.”

Fonda further shared, “And they loved her so much that they accepted my presence, and it was so clear that she absolutely respected them. That was why there was so much love. She never played down. She was always who she was, out of respect for her fans. She taught me the importance of acknowledging and respecting fans.”

In her tribute to Parton, Fonda wrote that she had never known anyone like the country music icon. “She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves. She was many things…lyricist, songstress, player of many instruments, writer, prankster, visionary, loyal friend, who’d never go to bed before she and her friends had laughed so hard they’d have to cross their legs.”

Parton passed away on August 25 at the age of 80. Shortly after the news broke, it was revealed that the country singer-songwriter had been secretly battling cancer.