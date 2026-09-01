GoFundMe for ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Raises 6 Figures

A GoFundMe fundraiser for 90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten has secured a six-figure sum amid her battle with ALS.

The fundraiser, which was launched by Slatten’s friend Penny Minincleri, in support of Slatten’s husband, Sumit Singh, has so far raised more than $108,000 from over 2,800 donations. It was launched in May 2026 to help Slatten and Singh financially as they handle Slatten’s diagnosis.

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“As many of you know, ALS is a progressive disease that will require increasing medical care and support over time,” Minincleri shared in the GoFundMe’s description. “The primary purpose of this fundraiser is to help cover Jenny’s growing medical expenses, including mobility equipment such as a walker and wheelchair, in-home nursing or caregiver support, and future hospital and treatment costs. Medication alone for 1 year will exceed $200,000.”

Minincleri further shared, “With the support of Jenny/Janet’s daughters, Christina and Dominique, we hope this fundraiser may also help make it possible for them to spend extended time in India so they can be by their mom’s side and support both Jenny/Janet and Sumit during this difficult journey.”

Singh previously told that Slatten’s first symptoms of ALS started in December 2024. He observed that she choked “badly” while taking a drink of water. Following the choking incident, Slatten started having migraines and struggled to swallow pills.

At first, the couple dismissed the symptoms, thinking Slatten just had “some kind of infection” and she started taking medication. Singh noted that her health improved slighly after that.

However, Slatten’s speech began to slow down and she started to avoid conversations all toegther. “That’s when we knew something was wrong,” she said.

Things took a toll for Slatten during the 90 Day Fiance holiday party in December 2025. Her speech was noticeably slower during the event.

“I was thinking that maybe… Jenny didn’t even sleep,” Singh said.

After someone commented about Slatten’s situation and a possible link to ALS, Singh said he looked into the disease.

“And then I find out that these symptoms she was having – this is what it looks like,” he said.

Slatten’s father also died from ALS more than 10 years ago. She was eventually diagnosed with the disease.

“We cried and held each other,” Slatten said. She pointed out that the disagnosis left her and Singh “scared” for the future.



