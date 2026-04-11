Netflix’s new original horror flick is taking out some tough competition.

The new flick is thrashing other flicks on the platform right now, including several major studio films that had theatrical runs.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (April 11, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

6. Anaconda (2025)

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Official Synopsis: “THIS IS NOT A REBOOT. It is an entirely original comedy, inspired by the cinematic ‘classic’ Anaconda, that features Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who have been best friends since they were kids and always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed…”

5. Beast (2022)

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Official Synopsis: “Dr. Nate, a recently widowed husband, returns to South Africa on a long-planned trip to a game reserve. What begins as a journey of healing turns into a fearsome fight for survival as Dr. Nate and his daughters find themselves hunted by a massive, rogue lion intent on proving that the savanna has but one apex predator.”

4. The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

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Official Synopsis: “An intimate, arresting portrait of cyclist Moriah Wilson—raised by a fierce, loving family—whose singular drive becomes her superpower, carrying her to athletic brilliance and, devastatingly, toward a life cut short by murder. The search for her killer made national headlines in May 2022, as did the trial that followed. This film goes beyond the headlines to explore the impact of this devastating crime on those who knew and loved Mo: her family, friends, and colleagues. What emerges is a powerful, deeply human story about loss, love, and the ways that grief can reshape lives, while also revealing moments of resilience and transformation — even in the darkest of times.”

3. IF

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Official Synopsis: “Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, and John Krasinski, IF is a heartwarming and hilarious tale about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, known as IFs. She embarks on a magical journey to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids, before they disappear. An adventure you’ll need to believe to see, IF is perfect for the whole family.”

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

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Official Synopsis: “Four teenagers in detention discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of. When they decide to play, they are immediately sucked into the jungle world of Jumanji in the bodies of their avatars (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan). They’ll have to complete the adventure of their lives filled with fun, thrills and danger or be stuck in the game forever!”

1. Thrash

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Official Synopsis: “When a Category 5 hurricane decimates a coastal town, the storm surge brings devastation, chaos and something far more frightening: hungry sharks.”