Two crowd-pleasing action movies have taken the top Netflix’s movie chart after this past weekend’s surge of true crime watches.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Wednesday (April 8, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

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3. The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

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Official Synopsis: “An intimate, arresting portrait of cyclist Moriah Wilson—raised by a fierce, loving family—whose singular drive becomes her superpower, carrying her to athletic brilliance and, devastatingly, toward a life cut short by murder. The search for her killer made national headlines in May 2022, as did the trial that followed. This film goes beyond the headlines to explore the impact of this devastating crime on those who knew and loved Mo: her family, friends, and colleagues. What emerges is a powerful, deeply human story about loss, love, and the ways that grief can reshape lives, while also revealing moments of resilience and transformation — even in the darkest of times.”

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

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Official Synopsis: “Four teenagers in detention discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of. When they decide to play, they are immediately sucked into the jungle world of Jumanji in the bodies of their avatars (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan). They’ll have to complete the adventure of their lives filled with fun, thrills and danger or be stuck in the game forever!”

1. Beast (2022)

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Official Synopsis: “Dr. Nate, a recently widowed husband, returns to South Africa on a long-planned trip to a game reserve. What begins as a journey of healing turns into a fearsome fight for survival as Dr. Nate and his daughters find themselves hunted by a massive, rogue lion intent on proving that the savanna has but one apex predator.”