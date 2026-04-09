Details of Michael Jackson Movie’s $10-15 Million Reshoots Revealed

The Michael Jackson child molestation allegations will not be featured in the upcoming biopic, Michael. Variety reports that in one script, the film was set to open with the King of Pop staring at his reflection in the mirror in 1993 after the accusations became public.

A scene featuring investigators arriving at the iconic Neverland Ranch to search for evidence is one of many scenes that were left on the cutting room floor. A huge portion of the film was set to center on the scandal, but sources close to production say said scenes were scrapped.

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Attorneys for the Jackson estate, who served as a producer, realized there was a clause in a settlement with one of the singer’s accusers, Jordan Chandler, that barred the depiction or mention of him in any movie. As a result, the release deadline was pushed back a year as edits had to be made.

The cast had to return to set post filming wrapping and give an additional 22 days of additional photography to shoot the new third act and rehearse additional fill-ins. That resulted in an added $10 million to $15 million to the budget, per sources. The original script was greenlit for $155 million. The Jackson estate paid for the costs. Now, the last scene is set during Jackson’s “Bad” tour.

Michael will be portrayed by his real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson, son of brother Jermaine. Jackson family patriarch Joe will be played by Colman Domingo, and mother Katherine by Nia Long. Janet Jackson, Michael’s famous sister, is not a character in the movie, according to another insider, as she was not in agreement with the film. Michael’s daughter Paris Jackson is currently in a legal war with his estate over finances. The biopic is estimated to make history as the biggest opening weekend release for a biopic.