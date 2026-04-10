Netflix Movie Scrapped After Millie Bobby Brown Exits Over Creative Differences

Netflix’s upcoming sports drama Perfect has been scrapped after Millie Bobby Brown exited the project.

Sources tell Deadline that the Stranger Things star departed the film following creative differences with producers.

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Perfect was set to go into production this summer, with Brown playing Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug. It was announced last fall that the actress was joining the project, with Gia Coppola directing and Ronnie Sandahl writing the script. After Coppola left earlier this year, Cate Shortland was brought on to direct. Perfect was supposed to follow Strug, a member of the 1996 USA women’s gymnastics team, a.k.a. “The Magnificent Seven,” who played a huge role in clinching the team gold after she performed the vault on a badly injured ankle.

Pictured: Actress & guest co-host Millie Bobby Brown during an interview on Sunday, December 7, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Even though Brown walked away from Perfect, her time at Netflix is not yet over. Enola Holmes 3 was announced close to a year ago, with Brown returning as the titular sleuth. Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster are also set to return in the third installment, set to premiere on Netflix sometime this year. Additionally, Brown is attached to star in a number of films in development at Netflix, including Just Picture It and Nineteen Steps, an adaptation of Brown’s debut novel.

Brown is just coming off the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which wrapped in December and broke massive records. While the show is officially done, the universe is not. Animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, which takes place between Seasons 2 and 3, in the stark winter of 1985, premieres on April 23.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Per Netflix, Eleven (voiced by Brooklyn Davey Norstedt), Mike (Luca Diaz), Will (Benjamin Plessala), Dustin (Braxton Quinney), Lucas (Elisha “EJ” Williams), and Max (In Your Dreams’ Jolie Hoang-Rappaport) “have settled back into a normal life of D&D and quiet days. When something terrifying awakens beneath the snow blanketing the town, the kids must leap back into action to uncover a layered mystery.”

More information on some of Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming projects on Netflix should be released soon. Unfortunately, Perfect will not be one of them, and a reason aside from creative differences has not been given. Fans can stream the first two Enola Holmes films and all five seasons of Stranger Things now on Netflix while waiting for her next project to drop.