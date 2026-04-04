Scream 7 was recently released, but there’s already a major update on Scream 8.

Deadline reports that Spyglass is developing a new movie in the horror franchise written by Lilla and Nora Zuckerman.

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The Zuckerman sisters most recently served as showrunners for Peacock’s Poker Face. They were also attached to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale, at Hulu as writers, creators, and executive producers, but the streamer recently decided not to move forward with it. Lilla and Nora have writing and co-executive producing credits on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Suits, Fringe, and Prodigal Son.

Directed by original scribe Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay with Guy Busick, Scream 7 was released in theaters on Feb. 27. Original cast members Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Courteney Cox returned to reprise their roles, with Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding also reprising their roles from previous films. Isabel May, Anna Camp, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Mckenna Grace, Asa German, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Mark Consuelos, Tim Simons, and Joel McHale also star in the film, which follows a new Ghostface killer who targets Sidney Prescott’s daughter.

News of Scream 8 is not so surprising. The seventh installment brought in over $200 million at the global box office, which is the first time a Scream movie has crossed that milestone since the franchise began 30 years ago. Additionally, Scream 7 opened to a franchise global record debut of $97.2 million. As of now, additional information on Scream 8, such as plot and who could return, has not been revealed.

The Scream franchise kicked off in 1996. The first four films, released between 1996 and 2011, were directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett took over for 2022’s Scream and 2023’s Scream VI. The duo was set to return for Scream 7 but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts with their film Abigail. Christopher Landon was brought on to direct, but he ultimately left after the film underwent retooling following Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega’s departures. Williamson was eventually hired.

With the Zuckerman sisters officially being brought on to write Scream 8, it’s assumed that more information on the film will be revealed in the coming months.