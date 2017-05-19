Angelina Jolie’s ‘The Breadwinner’ Animated Movie Trailer

A trailer for Angelina Jolie‘s touching new animated film The Breadwinner has been released.

The Breadwinner is produced by Angelina Jolie, with Anthony Leo, Tomm Moore, Andrew Rosen, and Paul Young. It stars Saara Chaudry as the central character Parvana, with Laara Sadiq, Shaista Latif, Ali Badshah, Noorin Gulamgaus, and Kawa Ada.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Parvana is a 12-year-old girl growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. When her father is arrested, Parvana dresses as a boy in order to work and provide for her family, drawing comparisons to the iconic animated Disney film Moulan. Together with her best friend Shauzia, she risks discovery to try to find out if her father is still alive.

UP NEXT: First Clip From Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 Released

The film comes from the genius minds behind Song of the Sea and The Secret of Kells who were previously nominated for an Academy Award. It is directed by Nora Twomey, who previously helmed the latter

Outside of The Breadwinner, Jolie ‘s most recent efforts include lending her voice to Kung Fu Panda 3, producing First The Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers, and will soon be reprising her role in the sequel to her 2014 Disney film Maleficent.

The Breadwinner hits theaters in Fall of 2017.