'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake Starring Miles Teller in the Works

Miles Teller may be taking on the role Richard Gere played in the original 'An Officer And A Gentleman.'

An Officer And A Gentleman is reportedly getting the remake treatment and Miles Teller is set to star. According to Deadline, a new version of the Academy Award-winning film is in the works, with the Top Gun: Maverick actor said to be eyed for the lead role, originally played by Richard Gere.

At this time, no other casting chatter has surfaced, and the film does not have an announced director attached. Wikipedia cites the original film's director, Taylor Hackford, as being on board, but this is not confirmed.

Deadline noted that the original draft for the remake was written by Matt Johnson (BlackBerry), however, Dana Fox (Cruella, What Happens in Vegas) wrote the latest draft of the script. The remake is being produced by Temple Hill Entertainment, the company behind the Twilight and Maze Runner film franchises, as well as movies like First Man and Smile.

An Officer And A Gentleman premiered in theaters in 1982. It was directed by Hackford from a script written by Douglas Day Stewart, as loosely based on his real-life experience in the U.S. Navy. The film "tells the story of Zack Mayo (Gere), a United States Navy Aviation Officer Candidate who is beginning his training at Aviation Officer Candidate School. While Zack meets his first true girlfriend during his training, a young "townie" named Paula (Debra Winger), he also comes into conflict with the hard-driving Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley (Louis Gossett Jr.) training his class."

The movie was a huge success, earning $190 million at the box office against a budget of $7.5 million. An Officer And A Gentleman was also a critical hit, garnering numerous award nominations, including multiple wins at the Oscars and Golden Globes.