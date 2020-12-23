Miles Teller Urging Tom Cruise to Make 'Top Gun 3'

The success of Top Gun: Maverick means there will be many, many people pushing Tom Cruise to play Pete "Maverick" Mitchell again. One person already hoping Cruise would be interested is Miles Teller, who starred as Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw. Maverick is already the first $1 billion movie of Cruise's career and is about to hit $600 million in North America alone.

"That would be great, but that's all up to TC," Teller told Entertainment Tonight at the American Century Championship golf tournament at South Lake Tahoe last week. "It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."

Although Teller has fronted big Hollywood movies before, Maverick is also easily the biggest hit of his career. He developed a close bond with Cruise, even sending him a special birthday message when Cruise celebrated turning 60 on July 3. "For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it's just been such a wild ride, and it's still going," Teller, 35, said. Teller went on to joke that his team is using Maverick's box office success for "future negotiations."

Other members of the cast have talked about making another Top Gun movie but stressed it would be Cruise's decision. Glen Powell, who played Jake "Hangman" Seresin, told IndieWire he thinks Cruise would only make a Top Gun 3 if they could top Maverick.

"I think Tom, basically, his sort of motto at the beginning of this thing is, if you can't beat the earlier movies, there's no reason in doing it at all," Powell said in May. "There's no reason in just adding another movie to the filmography of the world if it doesn't contribute or beat the original."

Director Joseph Kosinski, who also worked with Cruise on Oblivion and Teller on Only the Brave, pointed out that it took 36 years for producer Jerry Bruckheimer to convince Cruise just to make Maverick. "If we can figure out a way, a journey for Maverick to go back and be with these young pilots and figure something out, maybe it could happen," Kosinski told IndieWire in June. "I think, for now, we should just enjoy that we got this one."

Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters on May 27 and had the biggest opening weekend of Cruise's career. In six weeks, the movie has grossed over $1.18 billion worldwide and will cross the $600 million mark in North America this weekend. Maverick is already the 12th-highest-grossing movie in North American box office history.