AMC Reopening Plan Has Many Calling out Theater for Not Making Masks Mandatory to Avoid 'Political Controversy'

AMC Theatres unveiled its plan for reopening theaters while the coronavirus pandemic continues, with the company insisting it will have 450 locations fully operational on July 15. The company followed in Regal's footsteps by not making face masks mandatory, with AMC CEO Adam Aron claiming that mandating them would be a "political controversy." Social media pounced on that, noting they only created another controversy by not doing so.

On Thursday, AMC unveiled its "AMC Safe & Clean" plan, which limits seating capacity to 30% or less, includes "enhanced" cleaning procedures, adding social distancing reminders in theaters, and offering only popcorn and soft drinks at the concession stand. Only employees are required to wear masks. Face masks are only "recommended" for customers. "Protect yourself and others by wearing a mask, available for purchase if desired," AMC's site notes. "In some municipalities, guests will be required to wear masks."

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing face masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and some states and localities have required residents to wear them, face masks have become politicized. Aron told Variety that if AMC required guests to wear a face mask, they could be drawn into a "political controversy." Aron continued, "We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask-wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example."