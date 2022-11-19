Amanda Kloots Unveils 'Fit for Christmas' Trailer Ahead of CBS Premiere

Amanda Kloots has unveiled her newest Christmas project in time for the holidays. Originally posted to the CBS social media account, Kloots reposted the official trailer for her movie Fit for Christmas on Instagram with the network's caption, "It's here! The official trailer for Fit for Christmas. And from Amanda Kloots herself, 'This literally is a dream that became a reality, I cannot believe it!' Make sure to tune in on Dec. 4 on CBS!" The The Talk panelist executive produces Fit For Christmas, which centers on Audrey, "an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont., who begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman, complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property," according to CBS.

Last month, Kloots' co-star Paul Greene also promoted the seasonal TV movie on Instagram, posting a clip of behind-the-scenes footage with the caption: "Set your VCRs we have a date Dec. 4 on CBS. FULL DISCLOSURE Making these romantic comedies is totes as fun as it looks. I'm pretty sure we laughed our way through just about every take, and every set up, all the way from front to back. Such a treasure to work with the likes of @amandakloots @anna.s.white @rbjobud @hindssight@jessicanoelleharmon on this instant classic." He continued, "FIT FOR XMAS I Just finished my Adr and laughed out loud so many times. Get your 🍿 ready WE ON Dec. 4 on CBS after football we will be making you laugh, cry, snort and believe in love and christmas again."

Kloots, 40, has posted on Instagram about her experience on the set of her feature film debut. She posted a couple of photos with her three-year-old son in Christmas-themed clothing and announced that he would have a small part in the film. In the post's caption, she also remembered her late husband, Nick Cordero, who died in 2020. Kloots wrote, "I think Nick [who was Canadian] would be proud that we are making our first movie in Canada! Elvis nailed his scene today. Said his line on cue, improvised from take to take and even yelled "action"! It was so fun having him on set with me making Christmas magic!" Other photos shared by the former Broadway star from the set include one of her smiling in front of her trailer, pointing to the name hung up on the door. In April, CBS announced it was developing three new Christmas movies for the 2022 holiday season, including Kloots'. Fit for Christmas airs Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.