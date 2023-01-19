'80 for Brady' Star Jimmy O. Yang Talks 'Unbelievable Experience' Working on New Film (Exclusive)

80 for Brady is the upcoming movie that stars Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady. While the story focuses on those five, there will be other notable stars appearing in the movie including Jimmy O. Yang. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Yang teased his role in 80 for Brady which will hit theatres on Feb. 3.

"It was a fun part, a little cameo," Yang exclusively told PopCulture via email. "But I couldn't turn down a chance to work with the legends – Lily Tomlin, Sally Fields, Jane Fonda! Rita Moreno! I mean come on! And this guy named Tom Brady, it was quite an unbelievable experience."

80 for Brady is based on a true story and focuses on four friends traveling to Houston to watch Tom Brady and the New England Patriots play in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. This was the game where the Patriots were down 28-3 late in the third quarter only to make a huge comeback and win 34-28 in overtime. 80 for Brady is distributed by Paramount Pictures and directed by Kyle Marvin. Brady is a producer on the film along with Donna Gigliotti, while Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern wrote the script.

80 for Brady also stars Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Ron Funches and Matt Lauria. And with the Patriots being featured in the 80 for Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola will also make appearances.

Yang is coming a strong 2022 where he appeared in four movies - Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (voice), Minions: The Rise of Guru (voice), Easter Sunday and Me Time. And before the holidays, Yang finished up a stand-up comedy tour that was the biggest of his career.

"I'm very grateful to see my fans come out from not just all over the US but all over the world!" he said. "Every show was sold out, from LA to New York, from the Blaisdell Theater in Hawaii to the Sydney Opera House, it has been a truly wonderful journey. I count my blessings and thank my fans every day. And my amazing girlfriend has been with me every step of the way, so I'm a lucky man. I just shot my second comedy special, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."