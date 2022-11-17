'80 for Brady' Trailer Reveals Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno as Tom Brady Superfans

The new movie 80 for Brady will be a wild ride. The trailer for the new movie featuring Tom Brady was released on Thursday and features Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin showing their support for the superstar quarterback. The four play best friends in the film, and they are on a quest to see Brady and the New England Patriots play in Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.

As the official synopsis states: "80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Starring Academy Award nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award winner Rita Moreno and Academy Award winner Sally Field, with 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady, 80 FOR BRADY is in-theatres February 3, 2023."

80 for Brady also stars Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches and Matt Lauria. The film is distributed by Paramount Pictures, directed by Kyle Marvin and produced by Brady and Donna Gigliotti. 80 for Brady also features an appearance from Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski who is seen flirting with Fonda in the trailer.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"We've been part of a lot of battles together," Brady said earlier this year when talking about Gronkowski in the movie, per Variety. "We've never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I'm doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me."

Fonda, Field, Tomlin and Moreno are legends who accomplished a lot in their careers. Fonda, 84, has won two Academy Awards, seven Golden Globe Awards and an Emmy Award. Field, 76, has won two Academy Awards, three Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globes. Tomlin, 83, is an Academy Award nominee and has won six Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe and one Grammy Award. Moreno, 90, is one of just 24 artists in history to win an Academy Award, Emmy Award and Tony Award. She is also one of just 17 artists in history to win those awards as well as a Grammy.