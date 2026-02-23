50 Cent Lands Movie Role Alongside Kim Kardashian

50 Cent is continuing along in his acting career. And the Power Universe creator has just scored a major role alongside a few major Hollywood heavyweights.

TMZ reports his next role is alongside Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria. The film is a comedy, via Netflix.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The project is currently titled The Fifth Wheel. Sources say the film is currently in production.

Along with Kardashian and Longoria, 50 has also shot scenes with Nikki Glaser and Disney alum, Brenda Song. Sources also say the cast was filming inside a popular nightlife spot. The nature of his role is currently unclear. As previously reported by TMZ the movie is the same comedy that Longoria personally encouraged Brooks Nader to audition for.

50 has been acting since his debut album with his semi autobiographical film, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. The film became a cult classic but didn’t get good reviews from critics. Since then, he’s grown as not only an actor, but creator, with his work with Starz, conquering the cable television space with the Power franchise and BMF.

50 has never taken no for an answer, noting his early conversations with Starz about casting Omari Hardwick as the lead of James “Ghost” St. Patrick in Power and the network not initially being onboard. “I ended up having a conversation with Omari for two hours,” he recounts, speaking with GQ in 2022. “The first thing he said to me was, ‘Alright, then they can give it to somebody else. I’m like, ‘Nigga, you got a plan B?!’”

50 has a knack for merging dramas with familial elements and crime. “I look at my shows like family dramas,” he explained in his chat with GQ. “They just have the intensity of the street life in them.”

This won’t be his first project with Netflix. His four-part docuseries longtime rival Sean Combs: The Reckoning, did major numbers on the streamer. 50 served as the executive producer on the project.