50 Cent Just Dissed Netflix Over New Show That’s Similar to ‘Power’

I’d hate to be on 50 Cent’s bad side. The rapper turned Power Universe creator is known to troll.

This time, he has beef with Netflix and former Power showrunner Courtney A. Kemp, who is launching a new drama for the streamer. Hip Hop DX reports the new crime drama is inspired by the hit STARZ series.

The upcoming show, titled Nemesis, is coined as being similar to the popular gangster drama and also stars Shane Johnson, who appeared as Cooper Saxe in Power. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, is not happy about it and took to social media to express his angst.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, 50 appeared less than impressed, writing: “Nah this ain’t it a POWER reunion with one cast member [grinning face emoji]. I don’t know none of these [ninja emoji]’s. ain’t nobody jackin this shit! LOL.” Johnson defended the move in the comments section, replying: “Yeah, but bro… we’re talking SAXE! That’s enough, man!” The post has since been removed.

An official logline of the show reads: “Nemesis is the story of two men on either side of the law, the tale of what happens when an unstoppable force, expert criminal Coltrane Wilder, meets an immovable object, brilliant police detective Isaiah Stiles. What starts as a series that aims to subvert the heist genre at every turn — amped with thrilling life-or-death stakes — family dynamics and explosive action, actually gives birth to an exploration of what drives us, sustains us and ultimately destroys us.”

Speaking of the show’s creation, Kemp told Variety, “Tani and I are excited to bring a hard-hitting psychological crime drama to Netflix, specific in location, but broad in universal themes of right and wrong, love and loss, and loyalty vs self-preservation. We are grateful to Bela, Peter and Jinny for their support, keeping this production in Los Angeles and getting local crews back to work.”