It’s been revealed that a female-led 21 Jump Street movie in the works from Sony, possibly as a spinoff of the previous films starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.

According to Variety, the film is currently in the development stage but the plan is to have the series return to high school but with two female comedians rather than men.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was also revealed that Rodney Rothman — who wrote the Tatum/Hill Jump Street films — is writing the script for the reboot and will likely direct.

“We think that there’s something fun about keeping that irreverent spirit of Jump Street, but maybe having it be told through a female undercover cop point-of-view,” said Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch. (Sony Pictures Entertainment is the parent company for Columbia Pictures.)

“We’ve had enough male buddy comedies. The script is really funny and has a freshness to it,” he continued.

The outlet noted that the studio will also be releasing reboots of Men in Black and Charlie’s Angels franchises within the next year as well.

Regarding the Charlie’s Angels reboot specifically, Panitch praised the work that director, co-writer, and actress Elizabeth Banks has been doing on the project.

“Elizabeth Banks is very clued in to what young girls and women are interested in,” Panitch asserted. “We live in a world where a woman is running the CIA. We didn’t want this to be an anachronism. Elizabeth wanted the mythology of Charlie’s Angels to evolve.”

“The north star for us is wanting our movies to feel different, not done before, not recycled,” Panitch added. “Because of the volume of streaming content out there and television content, we spend a lot of time around here talking about a movie’s theatricality and making sure we believe it achieves cinema worthiness.”

Another big revelation form Variety‘s conversation with Panitch is the news that Bad Boys 3 is closer than ever to being a reality. According to the outlet, Will Smith is reportedly already on board with the project and it could begin filming as early as sometime at the beginning of 2019.

“If we’re going to make another Bad Boys after 15 years, it’s got to be next-level great,” Pantich stated, adding that the most recent script for the new film has been written by The Wedding Ringer producer Chris Bremner and that Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (FX’s Snowfall) are slated to direct.

“These guys are amazing,” he continued. “They loved the first movies, but they’re not afraid to change things up.”

While Smith is said to be ready to go, his co-star from the previous films Martin Lawrence is not quite signed on just yet. He is reportedly circling the project though.