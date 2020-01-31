Things are still Fast and Furious for Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez in the brand new Fast 9 trailer that dropped Friday afternoon. Despite a teaser dropped earlier this week that showed a conspicuously slower lifestyle for Dominic Toretto and Letty Ortiz, fans were left reassured Friday that the franchise is still motoring through at full throttle.

Not all blood is family. Watch the trailer for #F9 and get your tickets now - in theaters May 22! https://t.co/W9rR5NgTOH pic.twitter.com/LeFmC1njS0 — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 31, 2020

Ahead of the full trailer's release, the one-minute teaser showed Dom living on a farm, teaching his son Brian the ropes and imparting his love and wisdom on him. "I'll always be in your heart," he tells Brian.

"Things change, now that I'm a father. I can't live my life a quarter mile at a time anymore," Dom says in the teaser.

While the teaser made it unclear if Dom and Letty were living together, it does seem as if Letty plays a significant role in both Dom and Brian's lives.

Also released earlier this week was a new poster for Fast 9. Although it was light on plot details, it does show Dom lounging against the hood of his hot-rod, with a diamond-studded crucifix hanging from the rearview mirror.

Friday's official trailer was ushered in by a special live concert called The Road to F9 Concert & Trailer Drop, featuring live performances from Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna, Ludacris and the cast of the film. The concert will be live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

(Photo: Universal)

Directed by franchise veteran Justin Lin, F9 will star Diesel and Rodriguez alongside Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Back in September, Theron shared a new bowl-type haircut she got for the film. "She's baaaaack," she captioned the photo, signaling the return of her enigmatic villain, Cipher.

"The Rock" himself, Dwayne Johnson, will not be retuning to F9, though he did star in last year's spinoff film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

"The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand. As of now, we're not in Fast 9 because they're getting ready to start shooting," Johnson told Screen Rant last year. "But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there's unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It's unfinished."

Fast 9 is slated to pull into theaters on May 22.