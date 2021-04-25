'Wii Fit' Contributed to Body Image Issues and Eating Disorders, Users Say

✖

It's been 13 years since Nintendo released Wii Fit, but TikTok users are finally starting to talk about the issues the game that focused on nutrition and health wreaked on their body image and dieting routines, leading to eating disorders for many young users. A video has gone viral with over 1.8 million views putting a joke on a real issue. The caption reads "POV: 2007 you Saturday morning at 9am because Wii Fit said you were obese," it reads.

“It caused me to want to hide things from my friends out of fear of judgment, which has stuck with me almost 14 years later,” Tinisha Osu, a 21-year-old student, revealed to Polygon. Hundreds of testimonials on Tiktok prove that she's not alone in the experience.

“A particularly unbalanced lifestyle could lead to fat accumulation… and even trigger a condition known as metabolic syndrome,” Wii Fit warned before jumping into its mini games. After stepping on a balance board that worked as a scale that told players their BMI and weight, they were able to play various games like soccer, skiing. While the games wouldn't have turned its players into athletes, the reason behind its calculating board was meant to help its players work on their balance. With every day check-ins, the purpose of Wii Fit promised to deliver better posture and a difference in lifestyle.

Its use of BMI as a measurement became the problem that many would realize over time. “There are limitations in the use of BMI and it should not be used alone to classify an individual’s health status," Rebecca Puhl, a psychologist who specializes in weight stigma told the outlet. “I was never an overweight child, like it was obvious I wasn’t overweight, yet the Wii Fit literally said I was obese," Osu said. “I was so worried that my parents would find out it thought I was overweight, I password protected it," Osu continued.

Now that she's grown from her use of the game, Osu says that she's adopted healthier habits. While she's not lively a completely healthy lifestyle, she's making strides. “I still may feel a little anxious about certain things but definitely in a better place than I was as a young teen,” she said.