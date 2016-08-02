WATCH: Shannen Doherty’s Cancer Has Spread

According to Us Weekly, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, Shannen Doherty's breast cancer battle isn't over. She recently explained in an interview that her cancer has spread.

"I had breast cancer that spread to the lymph nodes, and from one of my surgeries we discovered that some of the cancer cells might have actually gone out of the lymph nodes. For that reason, we are doing chemo, and then after chemo, I'll do radiation," Doherty said.

The 45-year-old actress was diagnosed with cancer in Fabruary 2015 and had a single mastectomy in May 2016. To try and avoid too much trauma after surgery, Doherty's doctor decided not to take both breasts. She also received an expander that can be filled and reduced to Doherty's comfort.

"The unknown is always the scariest part. Is the chemo going to work? Is the radiation going to work?" Doherty continued during her interview. "Everything else is manageable. Pain is manageable, you know, living without a breast is manageable. It's the worry of your future and how your future is going to affect the people you love."

Doherty has been sharing her experience battling cancer on social media in hopes that her experience will comfort other women going through similar experiences. It's clear that she is taking this battle head on, showing fearlessness. Her courage is certainly inspiring. One of her most recent posts was a series of six black and white photos of Doherty going through the process of shaving her head.