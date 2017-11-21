CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally Suffers Heart Attack

CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally is recovering after suffering a heart attack on Nov. 13 in Los Angeles, Taste of Country reports.

“Mac is doing well,” McAnally’s publicist Elaine Schock of Shock Ink said. “He was released from the hospital last week and planning to resume work soon.”

As a result of his heart attack, McAnally was forced to cancel a performance at a Nov. 19 hurricane benefit in Tallahassee, Fla., with Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith and Jake Owen.

Buffet shared an update on McAnally on Facebook, writing that the musician was “stable.”

“OK, by now, most folks have heard about Mac’s heart attack, which was a little more serious than a Big Mac attack,” Buffett wrote on Nov. 16. “He is fine now and stable and should leave the hospital tomorrow, which is great news for all of us. Sadly he will not make the hurricane benefit this Sunday in Tallahassee.”

McAnally is a singer, songwriter and session musician in Nashville and a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has won nine CMA Musician of the Year trophies and has written hits for artists like Alabama (“Old Flame”), Kenny Chesney (“Down the Road,” “Back Where I Come From”) and Shenandoah (“Two Dozen Roses”), among many others.

