The Queen’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Suffers Miscarriage

Zara Tindall has suffered a miscarriage with her second child.

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter and Princess Anne's daughter was expecting her second child with husband Mike Tindall.

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall discloses miscarriage https://t.co/lHvZSf0m5A — The Guardian (@guardian) December 24, 2016

According to PEOPLE, the couple is asking for privacy as they mourn the loss, especially since the holidays are near.

The couple recently announced the news at the end of November, saying they were "thrilled" to be expecting another child.

The two were recently spotted at a royal family Christmas party with Prince Harry, Princess Kate and Prince William.

The family, including their 2-year-old daughter Mia, was expected to attend the Queen and the royal family for a holiday celebration at Sandringham. The Queen and Prince Phillip had to cancel after "heavy colds" but were later able to fly in via helicopter.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com

