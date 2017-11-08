The Internet Hilariously Reacts To Donald Trump ‘Golden Shower’ Report With Amazing Memes

On Tuesday, an unverified document with alarming allegations regarding President-elect Donald Trump surfaced on the Internet.

The vast collection of memos was brought forth by someone claiming to be a former British MI6 agent. In the documents, there were damaging, but unverified claims that accused the former Apprentice star of having close ties with the Russian government for years. There were also allegations that Donald Trump engaged in the Russian spies kept a close eye on the billionaire real estate mogul and his "unorthodox behavior" with the purpose of being able to "blackmail him if they so wish," according to Buzzfeed.

One of the most disturbing claims was that Donald Trump paid prostitutes to perform "golden showers" in front of him.

The document reads: "Trump's (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs OBAMA (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under FSB control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to."

As you might imagine, the Internet absolutely erupted after this alarming claim.

Click the "start slideshow" button to see some of the best Twitter reactions.

What was your reaction after hearing about the Donald Trump "Golden showers" allegation?

MORE: John McCain Reveals Game Changing Details On Donald Trump And Russia| George Takei Just Blasted Donald Trump About Those Alleged Russian Tapings | Celebrities React to Allegations of Donald Trump Having Deep Ties to Russia | Charlie Sheen Absolutely Obliterates Donald Trump While At The Airport | Ben Affleck Weighs In On Donald Trump And Meryl Streep Feud | JK Rowling Scorches Donald Trump In Six Words | The View Erupts As Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Jedediah Bila For Bashing Meryl Streep And Defending Donald Trump | George Clooney Blasts Donald Trump Over Meryl Streep Comments

[H/T Bro Bible, Buzzfeed]