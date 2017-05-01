Al Pacino Reveals Very Interesting Detail About ‘The Godfather,’ And It Involves Alcohol

Many audiences consider The Godfather one of the greatest films of all time, but based on a recent Q&A featuring the film's cast and crew, that sentiment wasn't held on set while the film was in production. At a 45th anniversary event in New York City, star Al Pacino revealed that he thought the film would be a failure, turning to alcohol to cope with the upcoming disaster.

(Photo: Facebook/Cinema Paradise)

UP NEXT: Al Pacino Would Do Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 Or Another Marvel Project

Pacino was joined at the event by fellow cast members Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, James Caan and Talia Shire, in addition to director Francis Ford Coppola.

Pacino recalled one scene in particular, the iconic wedding scene, which required artificial lighting and marked the production being behind schedule. The actor admitted, "Diane and I in that wedding thing...I mean, we got so loaded after that wedding scene."

He added, "A lot of chaos going on there. We got back, and we started drinking and we were just talking about, 'Where do we go from here? We're done. It's the worst film ever made.'"

While remembering these details, Keaton merely shrugged about Pacino's claims while looking amused by the anecdote.

The Godfather and its sequel, The Godfather Part II, both won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Coppola was nominated for Best Director, but didn't take the prize until he won for the film's sequel. Pacino, Duvall, and Caan were all nominated for Best Supporting Actor for their performances.

The event was held as part of the Tribeca Film Festival, which was co-founded by De Niro in 2002.

You can enjoy The Godfather on the big screen to celebrate its 45th anniversary on Sunday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 7, at participating theaters. The screening is sponsored by Fathom Events and the TCM Big Screen Classics Series.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]