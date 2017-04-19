Teens Charged For Allegedly Plotting To ‘Kill Everyone’ At Their School

Three Michigan teens are currently behind bars for allegedly plotting to "kill everyone and anyone" in their middle school, and going into disturbing detail as to how they planned to do it.

David Campbell, the Lapeer County Assistant Prosecutor, read aloud in court the unnerving words allegedly written by 14-year-old Gunnar Rice, in which is stated he wanted to "exterminate all the [expletive] animals at this school. We'll kill everyone and anyone of our choosing."

The "we'll" Rice speaks of is his two friends, Asa Christopher Candela and Dylan Michael DeAngelis, both 15 years old.

Rice has been charged as an adult with "conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, using computers to commit a crime, conspiracy to commit terrorism and a false report of terrorism." Candella and DeAngelis have been charged with "conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, using computers to commit a crime and conspiracy to commit terrorism."

Campbell also read what were reportedly words that DeAngelis wrote. "I want them to look at me face to face with their tear-filled eyes staring right into mine while I have a gun pressed into their forehead. We are immortal," he allegedly scribed.

All three teens have been reprimanded to the Genesee Valley Regional Center since February after texts leaked out to other students that described the trio's plans to commit "mass murder" at their school.

If convicted, the boys face a possibility of life in prison.

Colleen Starr, an attorney for DeAngelis, argued in court that her client, and the other two boys, should be able to "write down anything that he wants into a notebook" as freedom of speech is protected by the First amendment.

To sell her point, she added, "Stephen King is not arrested or incarcerated at the [Genesee Valley Regional Center] and my client shouldn't be either."

Let's clarify something, however. There is a HUGE difference between writing down, in chilling detail, plans to commit mass murder at a specific school that you yourself go to, not to mention sending texts messages about said crime, and writing a story about dead pets coming back to life, or being driven crazy by isolation in the woods.

A narrative is key. These boys don't seem to have been writing stories.There was no outlined plot spoken of. You cannot compare novel writing to what they did.

