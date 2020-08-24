‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Speaks out After Third Pregnancy Announcement

(Photo: Twitter / @Nnablanko)

It was reported this week that Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is expecting her third child, and the reality star has taken to social media to share the news in her own way.

Lowry announced on her blog that she is indeed pregnant, writing in a post that she is “100% happy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Third Child

“If you’ve googled my name the past few weeks, the speculation of so many things have surfaced — no one knows what’s true, what’s false and what really goes on in my day-to-day life. Since everyone can’t wait for the confirmation; here it goes. I am pregnant,” the post reads.

“I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines,” she added.

Lowry is also mom to 7-year-old son Isaac Elliot Rivera, with ex Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old son Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” she continued. “This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

Lowry’s third child’s father is currently unknown, and she recently finalized her divorce from Marroquin. In 2015, Lowry suffered a miscarriage with what would have been her and Marroquin’s second child together.

Related:

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Cryptic, Harsh Tweets

‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Officially Announces Divorce

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Denies Rumors He’s Reconciling With Kailyn Lowry