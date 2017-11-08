Spencer’s Is Selling Graphic Donald Trump Shirts, And The Internet Is Not Happy

WARNING: This post contains explicit language.

When you're walking through the mall on a Friday night with your friends and you're full of frozen yogurt and you realize you're completely out of penis-shaped pasta, everyone knows you make a mad dash to Spencer's Gifts. The store has been a staple of juvenile humor, with its graphics tees emblazoned with puns and quotes about bacon and its plethora of bachelor party favors.

Continuing the trend of appealing to the lowest common denominator, the store turned their crass sense of humor towards Donald Trump to create offensive t-shirts that they knew were guaranteed sellers.

In case anyone still needed a reason to never walk into a @Spencers again, this is proudly being displayed in the front of their PDX store. pic.twitter.com/jalMio7i9P — Mary Numair (@MaryNumair) January 15, 2017





The first three shirts might not stand out as being particularly offensive, but once you realize the fourth shirt not only jokes at Trump's admission of sexually assaulting women, but also boasts at that being a good thing for the country to do, it's easy to see why some would be upset by this.

If you're sad that you wanted to pick up one of these shirts but don't live near a mall, the shirt was also being sold on the Spencer's Gifts website with the following description:

"He's done it again. The Donald grabbed America by the pu$$y this election, now you can too with this hilarious political tee! This laugh out loud Spencer's exclusive shirt is perfect for reminding everyone that Trump's in charge."

Check out some of the internet's responses to the shirt and let us know in the comments if you've ever found anything cool at the store or if you've only gone in for a cheap chuckle.

