Spencer’s Is Selling Graphic Donald Trump Shirts, And The Internet Is Not Happy
WARNING: This post contains explicit language.
When you're walking through the mall on a Friday night with your friends and you're full of frozen yogurt and you realize you're completely out of penis-shaped pasta, everyone knows you make a mad dash to Spencer's Gifts. The store has been a staple of juvenile humor, with its graphics tees emblazoned with puns and quotes about bacon and its plethora of bachelor party favors.
Continuing the trend of appealing to the lowest common denominator, the store turned their crass sense of humor towards Donald Trump to create offensive t-shirts that they knew were guaranteed sellers.
In case anyone still needed a reason to never walk into a @Spencers again, this is proudly being displayed in the front of their PDX store. pic.twitter.com/jalMio7i9P— Mary Numair (@MaryNumair) January 15, 2017
The first three shirts might not stand out as being particularly offensive, but once you realize the fourth shirt not only jokes at Trump's admission of sexually assaulting women, but also boasts at that being a good thing for the country to do, it's easy to see why some would be upset by this.
If you're sad that you wanted to pick up one of these shirts but don't live near a mall, the shirt was also being sold on the Spencer's Gifts website with the following description:
"He's done it again. The Donald grabbed America by the pu$$y this election, now you can too with this hilarious political tee! This laugh out loud Spencer's exclusive shirt is perfect for reminding everyone that Trump's in charge."
Check out some of the internet's responses to the shirt and let us know in the comments if you've ever found anything cool at the store or if you've only gone in for a cheap chuckle.
[H/T Uproxx]
This tee shouldn't have made it past the pitch room, @Spencers. Not a matter of being offended; it's elevating sex assault as patriotism. pic.twitter.com/0mtgkNgR2a— John Gholson (@gholson) January 16, 2017
Spencers Gifts shows itself to be pro-sexual assault. In other news, Spencers Gifts is still around. https://t.co/Zwv6Lyzsf4— Chris Lavoie (@RadioGuyChris) January 17, 2017
Taken by my friend in PDX. Nice to see @Spencers gifts is Making Sexual Assault Great Again! Fucking gross, guys! pic.twitter.com/xq1PAz18DY— Amethyst Biggs (@ReallyAmethyst) January 16, 2017
In the 70's I saw a shirt at Spencer Gifts that said I CHOKED LINDA LOVELACE. 40 years later the lack of class has remained.— Robin Groves (@smartbunny) January 17, 2017
What the actual fuck, @Spencers. You've always been low-class, but this is a spectacular new low. https://t.co/aKIigZjuMn— (((Cycling Stashe))) (@Topher423) January 15, 2017
I’ve got no problem with crude gag gifts. This, on the other hand, is appalling, @spencers. https://t.co/7P0RnmaW0U— Adam Levermore (@lexigeek) January 16, 2017
Sexual assault is not patriotism, @Spencers. It's not a joke or a slogan. For too many, it's a lived experience of violation & violence. https://t.co/fn6m8yErqi— Audrie & Daisy Film (@AudrieandDaisy) January 16, 2017
.@Spencers don't you hate it when a useless mall chain for shitty plastic gag gifts devolves even FURTHER by advocating sexual assault?— the void screamer (@eriatric) January 16, 2017
Back in the day I worked at a #SpencerGifts, I sold whoopi cushions, vibraters, and lava lamps. I would not have sold those shirts. #resist https://t.co/lQ8zaCw8WR— A Proud Snowflake (@fisherjf729) January 17, 2017
