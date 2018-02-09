5 Skills Your Guy Won’t Be Able to Resist in the Bedroom

Your oral skills are on point, and your reverse cowgirl position is so good you could be in your own sexy Western, but to truly drive your man to distraction, master the skills below. You’ll have him declaring you a sex queen in no time.

1. Discover your inner dancer

There’s a reason people find love in the club, and it isn’t just the free-flowing drinks. Seeing you shake your hips and get you groove on is scientifically proven to bring the boys to the yard. The University of Northumbria found that women who swing their hips and let their arms move freely are showing off femininity and well-developed motor skills, broadcasting their skills in the sack to men near them. Turn the lights down low and ask your man to sit back while you treat him to his own personal show, but don’t be surprised if he finds it a bit too irresistible and cuts your routine short to moves things to the bed!

2. Mimic a masseuse

Ah, massages. All that oil and touching is a recipe for arousal, but instead of shelling out cash on a couple’s massage, create a massage studio right at home that’ll give your man the happy ending he craves. Buy body oil in a scent he loves, and have him lay on his back, slowly sliding your hands over his pecs and down his stomach, past the spot where the magic happens. Avoid this spot for now, focusing on giving his chest, arms and legs a sensual rubdown. He’ll be begging for you to shower some attention on the money spot by the time you’re done, and as we all know, good things come to those who (impatiently) wait.

3. Send a sexy message

People may say the written word is a dying art, but they’ve obviously never tried crafting the perfect sext before. To build anticipation during the day when you two can’t see each other, send him a serious of flirty message to remind him what he’s coming home to. Describe your favorite fantasy, lavish some written love on your favorite body part of his, or send him a breakdown of what you’re planning to do to him when he gets home. He’ll be hungry with need when he walks in the door.

4. Explore his body

So much attention gets lavished on the penis that we often forget that men have loads of other equally sensitive areas worthy of a little exploration. The next time you’re with your man, take the time to kiss, caress, and suck on his neck, ears, spine, and inner thighs. You might just find a new spot to linger on that’ll drive him crazy.

5. Try out teasing

While it can be nice to go straight into the sex, sometimes it’s nice to get a little playful and resist giving your partner exactly what he wants, the minute he wants it. Instead of returning his long, deep kisses, play hard to get, only offering him your closed mouth for short little pecks. If he’s aching for oral sex, kiss the areas around it, give it little licks, but don’t take it completely into your mouth. He’ll be aching for release by the time you’re through.

Master these skills in the bedroom and you’re partner will be on his knees, declaring you the ultimate sex goddess.

