Sarah Paulson Reveals She Still Hasn’t Watched The People V. O.J. Simpson For An Interesting Reason

Even though American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson was one of the most highly regarded shows of this season, one of the main stars of the series, Sarah Paulson, still has not seen it. However, the 42-year-old actress has a very specific reason for avoiding watching the critically acclaimed crime drama.

On Monday night, Sarah Paulson told talk show host Stephen Colbert that she intentionally hasn't watched the show despite the fact that she picked up Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her portrayal of Marcia Clarke in the series.

"I've seen everybody else's work who's been nominated, and I think it's easier to sit in your chair if you're clapping for someone else if you don't know what you did," she said. "Because I could've been super stinky and been like, 'Oh yeah that girl, she totally deserves it.' It's easier to just, you know. So I haven't watched it… I'm protecting myself from the trauma that is losing."

While Paulson racked up awards this season, she hasn't been quite as fortunate in the past. Previously, Paulson has been nominated for five Emmys and two Golden Globes that she never won, according to Entertainment Tonight.

At the times when she lost in the past, Paulson admitted that she had to do a bit of acting to remain calm.

"You clap and you think, 'I hope I look normal and not like I'm dying inside,'" Paulson said jokingly.

Even though Paulson may not have seen the wildly popular FX mini-series, she does keep one trinket from the set with her. Paulson brings her Marcia Clarke wig around with her to remind herself of the experience of portraying the highly controversial character.

"I travel with it, I take it with me to hotel rooms before I get ready for these events," she said. "It's just a way of communing with the thing that had been so great which was wearing this thing on my head."

Are you surprised that Sarah Paulson chose not to watch American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson?

