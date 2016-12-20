Rob Kardashian Was Beaten By A ‘Drunk’ Blac Chyna

A new development has surfaced in the Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna drama. During a blowout argument between the two reality stars, the fight reportedly got physical, according to E! News.

"She was punching him in his back and arms and was in a drunken rage," a source close to the couple said.

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's boyfriend, intervened in the altercation and "ripped Chyna off of Rob."

Apparently this isn't the first time that Chyna has attacked one of her partners. In one of the leaked text messages that surfaced from the phone hack this weekend, Chyna wrote: "I don't wanna treat him like Tyga but I will. Imma slap the s--t outta him."

While Chyna was apparently physically abusive towards Rob, the 28-year-old former stripper claims that her fiancé was verbally abusive. In an Instagram post, Chyna wrote: "I was verbally abused every other day. I was still there with nothing but high hopes for us! I had to beg him to cut his hair, to take his braces of, and to get more into his businesses! I shouldn't have to tell any grown ass man s--t."

Chyna even accused Rob of being the guilty party in the hacking scandal.

"He only did this because when he went through my phone he couldn't find anything to be mad about!" she wrote. "He's on Snapchat acting hurt but he's yet to come see Dream yet! He knows where we are! Honestly it's only so much a person can take. Everyone has tried to help Rob. I've gone beyond to help and so has his family!"

"I have no longer have time to feed into Robert's shenanigans."

After the all the drama unfolded, Rob took to Instagram to share an apology. While the message seemed heartfelt, a source said that Rob's sisters believed that he gave a "fake apology" in order to get back in Chyna's good graces.

"The sisters don't want anything to do with this relationship," the source said. "They see how fake it is. It's so unhealthy for their brother. They see how Chyna is using their family for fame and money and they aren't going to let it happen anymore. The family accepted her but since Chyna is now showing who she really is, they don't want anything to do with her. They have real-life problems going on and are trying to have a positive New Year and not this drama."

Despite the fact that the fight was heavily reportedly on in the media, one insider close to the couple stated that this kind of dispute between Rob and Chyna is fairly typical.

"This argument got a lot of attention, but honestly, this was kind of like a normal tiff for them. They always have these up and downs," the source said. "Everything is fine between them now. Rob has promised to get some help for self-esteem and jealousy issues. They are both committed to making this work. Ultimately, they both love one another. As for whether they will last, who knows? But they're both going to try."

What are your thoughts about this latest drama between Rob and Chyna?

MORE Rob & Chyna: Source Close To Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Spills The Beans On Their Fights | Rob Kardashian To Seek Help After Fight With Blac Chyna | Was The Blac Chyna Hacking Staged? | Blac Chyna's Mother Tokyo Toni Weighs In On Instagram Hacking | Blac Chyna Posts Mysterious Message on Instagram About Rob | Blac Chyna Responds To Rob Kardashian's Snapchats About Her Moving Out | Blac Chyna's Crying Moments Before Giving Birth Were Caught On Camera

[H/T E! News]