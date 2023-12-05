Chances of Reconciliation Between Prince William and Harry Are Reportedly Worse Than Ever

Prince William and Prince Harry have been somewhat estranged for a while now, and the chances of reconciliation between the two brothers are reportedly worse than ever. Recently, William's wife, Kate Middleton, was named as one of the "royal racists" who allegedly voiced concerns over the color of Harry's son Archie's skin — whom he shares with Meghan Markle — prior to the child's birth. Not, a source tells The Daily Beast that William and Kate have "zero interest" in being around Harry and Meghan.

The source claims that Kate had "no idea" she was one of the Royals accused of making racist comments about Archie, and is "as shocked as everyone else" about the developments. "It has been clear for a long time to anyone who knows them that they don't want to see Harry and Meghan. Now we know why. They will have zero interest in ever seeing them again."

Harry and Markle have had a strained relationship with his family ever since the couple resigned from their Royal duties and did an interview with Oprah that revealed some shocking claims, such as the comments made about the color of their son Archie's skin ahead of his birth. According to Markle and Harry, the senior Royals actively tried to deny their son Archie his royal birthright as a prince but never gave an official answer as to why. They elaborated that there were correlating conversations about "how dark" Archie's skin color would be.

Markle stated that "in the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." Harry, however, was clear that these were not conversations he intended to ever speak of again. There was no mention of who the conversations were with. It wasn't until later that speculation began regarding King Charles possibly being the one to make the comments, though this has since been denied by Buckingham Palace officials.

Last month, author Omid Scobie released his new book, Endgame, which "chronicles both the breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy." At one point in the book, Scobie addresses the racism allegations but does not name the individuals who were involved. However, the book had to be pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after the Dutch translation of Endgame included the names of the accused individuals. British talk show host Piers Morgan later revealed that King Charles and Kate Middleton are the two "senior royals" alleged to have made skin-color comments.