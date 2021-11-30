Prince Charles Reacts to Rumors He Speculated About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Baby’s Skintone

Prince Charles has reportedly reacted to rumors that he speculated about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby’s skin tone. Entertainment Tonight shared a statement from a Buckingham Palace representative who stated, “This is fiction and not worth further comment.” The allegations first emerged back in March, when Harry and Markle sat down for an interview with Oprah and revealed that someone from the Royal family had made comments about the color of their son Archie’s skin ahead of his birth.

According to Markle and Harry, the senior Royals actively tried to deny their son Archie his royal birthright as a prince but never gave an official answer as to why. They elaborated that there were correlating conversations about “how dark” Archie’s skin color would be. Markle stated that “in the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” Harry, however, was clear that these were not conversations he intended to ever speak of again. There was no mention of who the conversations were with. It wasn’t until later that speculation began regarding Charles possibly being the one to make the comments.

While there has been a lot of criticism towards Prince Charles regarding the speculation, author Christopher Andersen claims that the comments were taken out of context. In his new book — Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan — Andersen states that Charles was speaking to his wife, Camilla, one day and wondered out loud about “what the child will look like.” Camilla was surprised by the inquiry, according to Andersen, and replied, “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.”

Speaking to ET, Andersen said, “The comment was made by Charles to Camilla over breakfast the day [Meghan and Harry’s] engagement was announced. …Look, I’m a grandfather and I can tell you grandparents, of course, speculate on what their kids are gonna look like and their eye color, hair color, skin color, whatever.” After it was pointed out to Andersen that Markle’s biracial background changes the nature of the alleged question, he replied, “She’s biracial and he’s the world’s most famous redhead. But it was innocent, benign… there was nothing. You gotta remember at this point, Charles is really fond of Meghan and he’s becoming very friendly with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland… It was taken and was kind of perverted, and warped and weaponized by the Men in Grey to be used to kind of stir up trouble.”